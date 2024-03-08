Derek Watson Evans Sells 234,562 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.82. 972,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

