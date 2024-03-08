Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.02 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00007065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $70.02 million and $21,741.75 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,249.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00631548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00126619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00055316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00216299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00160443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.