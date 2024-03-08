Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.16

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.58. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 27,505 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

