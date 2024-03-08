DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.21

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.21 ($6.75) and last traded at €5.81 ($6.32), with a volume of 827252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.04 ($6.56).
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55. The company has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.58.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.