DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.21

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.21 ($6.75) and last traded at €5.81 ($6.32), with a volume of 827252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.04 ($6.56).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55. The company has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.58.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

