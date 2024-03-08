DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $254.30 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,572.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00638047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00128242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00055674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00214971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00163159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,873,756,294 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

