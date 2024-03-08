Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACUGet Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $49.00. 2,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

