Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Cut by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 616,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,896. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

