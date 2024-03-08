Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 7.45% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,535,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,790,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 320,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth $3,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. 2,335,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,749. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

