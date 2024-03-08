Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Announces Earnings Results

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 27,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,363. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 229.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 776.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 2,423.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.