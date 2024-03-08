Divi (DIVI) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Divi has a market cap of $10.53 million and $245,113.41 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Divi has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00062680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,788,397,228 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,787,675,068.8170476. The last known price of Divi is 0.00259739 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $303,576.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.