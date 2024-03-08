DocuSign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 52,059 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical volume of 27,140 call options.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.69, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

