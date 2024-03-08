DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 703 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

