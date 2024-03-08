DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. DoubleVerify accounts for about 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after buying an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.4 %

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $32.31. 2,237,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $812,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.