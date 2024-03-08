DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($4.89) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
