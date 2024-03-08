e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $178.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

1/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.91. 1,478,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,404. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $102,849,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $95,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

