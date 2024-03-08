e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.52

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.16 ($0.15). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 12.53 ($0.16), with a volume of 173,627 shares.

e-therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.88 million, a PE ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.20.

Insider Transactions at e-therapeutics

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 91,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £7,306 ($9,272.75). Insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About e-therapeutics

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

