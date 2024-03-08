eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Billion

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $231.00 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,122.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00662631 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00065136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00170641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,656,835,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,657,004,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

