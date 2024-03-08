Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $24.46 on Friday, reaching $755.70. 2,602,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $690.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $312.31 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.