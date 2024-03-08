Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 3.5% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $23.73 on Friday, reaching $756.43. 2,644,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $312.31 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.