Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 32,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,302 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 487,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

