Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,184 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

CHKP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,467. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

