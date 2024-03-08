Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

BSX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.71. 3,050,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,456. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

