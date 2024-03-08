Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shell were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

