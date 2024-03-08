Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.92 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,764. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.