Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.33 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of UDR worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 988,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,518. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

