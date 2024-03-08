Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 82,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

ARM Trading Down 5.4 %

ARM stock traded down 7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 133.30. 10,302,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,179,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 97.32. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.