Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 0.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Public Storage worth $56,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.66. 410,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,746. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.59. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

