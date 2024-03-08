Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $69,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.55 on Friday, hitting $380.36. The stock had a trading volume of 767,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,024. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

