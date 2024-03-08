Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $132,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $107.98. 7,059,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $428.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

