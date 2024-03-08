Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) versus 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -1,717.21% N/A -408.63% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -584.97% -159.45%

Risk & Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.3% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 9.33 -$18.48 million N/A N/A 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.46) N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 9 Meters Biopharma 0 2 0 0 2.00

9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. The company is developing NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related disorders; NM-102, a small molecule peptide to prevent antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation; and NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease. Its partnered product is Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome. The company has licensing agreements with Amunix, MHS Care Innovation LLC, Alba Therapeutics Corporation, and EBRIS. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. On July 17, 2023, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

