Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.92

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 68213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

