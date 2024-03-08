Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 69,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,795. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $419.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $207,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

TRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.