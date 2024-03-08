EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $480.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,443,495 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,446,820 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

