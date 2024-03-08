Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 8th (ADC, ALLY, BPOP, COST, DXCM, DXT, ELMD, ERO, FOR, GIII)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 8th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Pi Financial currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

