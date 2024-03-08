Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 8th (ADC, ALLY, BPOP, COST, DXCM, DXT, ELMD, ERO, FOR, GIII)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 8th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Pi Financial currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$24.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

