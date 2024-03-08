ERC20 Price Down 54.8% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 59.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $90.74 million and approximately $26,160.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.38 or 1.00229344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00142485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02511728 USD and is up 13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $53,312.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.