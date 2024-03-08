Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,865. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.96.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

