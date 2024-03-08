Ethereum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.11 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $470.68 billion and $25.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,918.87 or 0.05742472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00062398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00021574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,105,183 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

