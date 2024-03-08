Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $37.87 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $37.87 or 0.00056217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $613.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,366.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.00644721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00128683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00219591 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00057995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00163245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,930,126 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

