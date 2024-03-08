Everscale (EVER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.70 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $98.70 million and approximately $128,734.74 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,099,983 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,007,233 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

