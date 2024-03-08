EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. EVgo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Stock Up 11.5 %

EVgo stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 2,148,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,957. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,852 shares of company stock valued at $229,525 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

