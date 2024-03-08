EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.00. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 10,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 68,233.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

