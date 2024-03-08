Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.45. Evolus shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 291,652 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

In other Evolus news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $156,773.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $281,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

