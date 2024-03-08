Exchange Bank Has $510,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,218. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

