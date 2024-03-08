Exchange Bank Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exchange Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 7,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $43.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $883.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,395,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,287,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

