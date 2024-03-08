Exchange Bank Invests $485,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $5,407,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $30.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,304.37. 84,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,064.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

