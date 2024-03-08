Exchange Bank Sells 217 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exchange Bank lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,363. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,576 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

