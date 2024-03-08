Exchange Bank Sells 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Bank cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.8% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

BMY traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,596,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,461. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.