Exchange Bank Sells 5,650 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exchange Bank lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,726,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,414. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

