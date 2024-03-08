Exchange Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,268. The firm has a market cap of $398.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $520.78.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.