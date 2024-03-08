FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £498.15 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($632.25).

FDM Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDM Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 403.50 ($5.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,028. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,164.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 871 ($11.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

